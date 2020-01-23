Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands

The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report

Nature-based solutions such as planting forests, protecting peatland, and restoring natural habitats should provide a central pillar in the UK's strategic response to the climate emergency, the Chairs of England's three environmental public bodies said this morning.

The announcement comes as the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) publishes its highly anticipated report on land use in the UK, which provides a raft of detailed recommendations on how the UK should overhaul its management of farm and natural land to help draw down greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Key to the CCC's recommendations were a series of nature-based solutions related to forests, peatland, and farmland, which the UK's three public environment bodies - the Forestry Commission, Natural England and the Environment Agency - will play a key role in implementing. The Chairs of these bodies today welcomed the recommendations and pledged to develop a coordinated strategy to deliver on them.

"In meeting the climate change emergency, it will be vital to reduce emissions from power, heating and transport. It is equally important, however, that we combine these efforts with plans for the protection and recovery of the natural environment," said Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England. "Given the scale of the challenge, a joined-up approach that embraces nature's recovery is not an optional extra, but must be central to the whole plan, to both catch carbon and to help us adapt to what are now inevitable climate change impacts."

Central to the CCC's recommendations is a call for large-scale woodland creation, in line with government plans to increase tree planting rates by up to 30,000 hectares a year by 2025, working with devolved authorities, landowners and local communities to do so. New forests would take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, reduce the impact of flooding, and support the recovery of native woodland wildlife populations, experts claim.

"The climate emergency has highlighted the role forests play in absorbing carbon dioxide, while we also remember the breadth of their benefits," said Sir Harry Studholme, Chair of the Forestry Commission. "We are encouraging farmers and land managers to invest in tree-planting, and through schemes such as our recently launched Woodland Carbon Guarantee we are making sure we tackle climate change through nature-based solutions, while also providing a long term financial incentive to increase their carbon capture."

Alongside expanding Britain's forests, the public bodies also backed the CCC's call to protect and restore the UK's peatlands, which store more carbon than all other types of vegetation in the world combined. Nature England is actively restoring peatland on sites that it owns, it said, as well as supporting other landowners to do the same. A full England Peat Strategy will be published this spring.

As well as cutting emissions, the UK needs to take action to mitigate escalating climate impacts. Central to such climate resilience efforts will be managing flood risk. Alongside traditional flood defences, the bodies detailed how they will develop nature-based solutions to minimise the impact of flooding, including planting trees and restoring natural habitats such as wetlands, sand dunes, and saltmarsh, which can remove carbon from the atmosphere and improve wildlife habitats at the same time as reducing the impact of floods.

"As we're seeing with tragic bushfires in Australia and some of the extreme weather in the UK over the past few years, the climate emergency can no longer be underestimated," said Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency. "We must do everything we can to not only tackle climate change, but also adapt to its impacts, including the increased risk of drought and flooding here in the UK. Building hard flood and coastal defences will always be important, but as our draft FCRM strategy shows, natural solutions like restoring wetlands to store flood water and planting trees to hold water in the soil will play an increasingly important role in the future - all whilst taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere."

Another approach highlighted by the environmental bodies is to encourage the use of alternatives to carbon intensive materials, for example promoting the use of timber products in construction while moving away from concrete and steel.

Finally, the bodies emphasised the importance of taking a strategic approach to land use, avoiding potential adverse impacts for communities while ensuring developments in renewable energy and other infrastructure do not mean compromising on nature-based solutions.

Published today, the Committee on Climate Change report is likely to prove controversial with some sectors due its call for a radical overhaul of the UK's "unsustainable" approach to managing farmland. The climate advisory body warned people may need to reduce their meat and dairy intake by at least a fifth if the UK is to meet its 2050 net zero goal, freeing up land for natural carbon storage through afforestation and peatland restoration.

Such efforts could be achieved through market-based measures to reward farmers and land managers who move towards such low- and negative-carbon farming land use activities, the CCC said.

The CCC report and the positive response from key public delivery bodies comes as the government prepares to pass its landmark Agriculture Bill, which aims to reform farming subsidies post Brexit so as to incentivise land owners to enhance a range of ecosystem services, including natural carbon sequestration and improved flood management.