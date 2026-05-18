Andy Read, VP of government solutions at microsatellite manufacturer ICEYE, explains how the firm has moved beyond documenting forest loss to spotting early signs of illegal activity
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Andy Read: Deforestation activity is concentrated in remote tropical regions characterised by dense cloud...
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