Reports: Chancellor to scrap planned fuel duty increase

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Reports: Chancellor to scrap planned fuel duty increase

Green campaigners angered, as government set to respond to spike in oil prices by cancelling long-planned increase in fuel duty

Plans to end the fuel duty freeze after more than 15 years are to be deferred once again, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves expected to this week confirm a 5p a litre increase that was due to come into effect...

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