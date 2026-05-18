'Waste crime is evolving, but so are we': Government publishes beefed up Waste Crime Action Plan

Defra promises tougher sentencing for 'waste cowboys' and more sophisticated identity, criminal record, and technical checks for waste handlers
Anyone illegally dumping waste could face up to five years in prison under new measures announced today designed to crack down on waste 'cowboys' who are estimated to cost the UK economy around £1bn every...
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