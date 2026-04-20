Gas generation falls as wind farms set new quarterly generation record

New data shows wind generation reached 29.2TWh during the first quarter, as gas power output fell 16 per cent year-on-year
The UK's wind farms set a new record during the first quarter of the year, as the renewables sector served to curb reliance on costly fossil gas imports. That is according to a new update from analyst...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis