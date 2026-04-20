Gas generation falls as wind farms set new quarterly generation record

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Gas generation falls as wind farms set new quarterly generation record

New data shows wind generation reached 29.2TWh during the first quarter, as gas power output fell 16 per cent year-on-year

The UK's wind farms set a new record during the first quarter of the year, as the renewables sector served to curb reliance on costly fossil gas imports. That is according to a new update from analyst...

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