Europe's electrification push exposes gaps in grids and policy

Setting direction is the easy part - actually building an electrified, clean power system is far harder writes, We Mean Business CEO María Mendiluce
When EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that Europe's future is electric, she was not setting a new direction. She was confirming one already underway. The case for electrification...
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