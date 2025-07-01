Charlotte Johnson: 'Change comes from working smarter rather than seeking a 'green' silver bullet'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Kraken
Image:

Credit: Kraken

Charlotte Johnson of Kraken’s Generation Flex explains why It’s going to be hugely expensive to upgrade the UK grid through ‘brute force’ alone

Part of the Octopus Energy Group, Kraken is the platform used by the likes of EDF Energy, E.ON Next, and Tokyo Gas to manage more than 70 million accounts, in excess of 40GW of power – from off-shore wind...

More on Technology

Is the UK quietly becoming a world leader in flexible grids?
Technology

Is the UK quietly becoming a world leader in flexible grids?

New figures show bill payers saved over £300m from flexible grid services last year, and those savings could increase 10-fold by 2028

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 June 2025 • 7 min read
UK Power Network invests in hybrid green generators
Technology

UK Power Network invests in hybrid green generators

Grid company invests in new battery-engine generators to reduce noise and emissions when carrying our essential works to homes

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2025 • 2 min read
Plans unveiled to transform former Ravenscraig steelworks into green AI data centre
Technology

Plans unveiled to transform former Ravenscraig steelworks into green AI data centre

Developers reveal plans to transform Scottish steelworks site into one of the 'UK's largest' data centres

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2025 • 3 min read