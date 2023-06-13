Resource Recovery UK: New alliance seeks to promote energy from waste plants' carbon-cutting potential

UK-based energy from waste (EfW) operators have joined forces to urge policymakers to recognise and fully realise the industry's role in accelerating the country's decarbonisation efforts.

Launched today, the new alliance - called Resource Recovery UK (RRUK) - has been founded by leading EfW operators Cory, Encyclis, enfinium, Veolia and Viridor. The founding members have also backed a new manifesto, titled the Manifesto for a Sustainable, Circular Future, which sets out a series of policy recommendations designed to maximise the contribution from the EfW sector towards the UK's decarbonisation strategies.

"It is vital that we increase recognition of the critical role energy from waste plays in recovering valuable resources from waste that is not recycled," said Owen Michaelson, chair of Resource Recovery UK and chief executive of Encyclis.

"2023 is an important year for our sector, with key policy decisions to be taken that will shape the future of waste infrastructure and wider decarbonisation pathways. Our industry stands ready to work with others to ensure the opportunity is not wasted."

Advocates of EfW have long maintained that the sector can make a significant contribution to a low carbon energy mix, arguing that waste to energy plants can slash emissions compared to fossil fuelled thermal power plants, providing a stable and predictable source of power. Moreover, EfW plants can provide waste heat for nearby properties and a number of operators are exploring the potential to install carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies that could result in facilities that deliver negative emissions.

However, the sector remains controversial in some quarters, with critics branding EfW plants as incinerators that contribute to air pollution, burn resources that could potentially be recycled, and fail to match the emissions savings offered by renewables projects.

The new alliance is will seek to challenge these perceptions and is calling on government to adopt a series of measures that can maximise the emissions savings on offer from the sector.

Specifically, the group is calling for a carefully sequenced expansion of the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to include waste incineration with no energy recovery and EfW plants from 2028 at the earliest and policies to prevent both waste exports and landfill from becoming cheaper than EfW.

It is also urging policymakers to support EfW facilities' ability to help decarbonise key industries and communities, primarily by boosting support for the development of heat networks that can make use of heat generated by plants that would otherwise go to waste.

In addition, RRUK is calling for a recognition of EfW's contribution to the green economy by bringing critical waste infrastructure into the scope of the upcoming National Infrastructure Assessment.

The alliance members are collectively responsible for the operation of 24 energy recovery facilities across the UK, with the sector annually processing 15.32 million tonnes of non-recyclable domestic and commercial waste which would otherwise be sent to landfill or exported overseas.

In doing so, RRUK estimates the sector generates 9,428GWh of baseload electricity - enough to power around three million homes - while at the same time recovering materials such as ash which can be reused in construction aggregates.

In addition, the group stressed that operators are bringing forward plans to invest billions of pounds in CCS systems at multiple facilities in the UK, ahead of the finalisation of the government's plans to introduce new support mechanisms to enable the development of carbon capture infrastructure.

"Energy from waste performs an essential function and is critical to our everyday lives," said Jacob Hayler, executive director, Environmental Services Association.

"That's why we're pleased to support this important new initiative dedicated to championing EfW's pivotal role within the wider waste management sector."

