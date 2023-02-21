UK EV charging network enjoys dual investment boost

The UK electric vehicle (EV) charging network has received a dual boost today, as the government announced fresh funding to support new charge point installations and one of the UK's leading charging technology developers revealed it has secured major new investment.

The Department for Transport today confirmed an additional £56m in public and industry funding is to be made available to deliver up to 2,400 new chargepoints in the near term.

The new funding will expand the current Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot and boost the existing On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS). It will also help councils across England secure dedicated resource to develop in-house expertise to better coordinate chargepoint plans and work with private operators to manage the roll out of tens of thousands of new chargepoints in the coming years.

The move builds on the three initial LEVI pilot schemes in Barnet, Durham, and North Yorkshire, and will assign fresh funding to 16 further pilot schemes from Hackney to Cumbria and Norfolk to West Yorkshire.

"The government is giving local authorities across England additional help today to energise their chargepoint roll-out plans," said Technology and Decarbonisation Transport Minister Jesse Norman. "Today's commitment will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, and plans for tens of thousands extra in due course, so that more people than ever can make the transition to using EVs."

In total, £22m of government funding for the pilot areas is to be supported by an additional £17m of private funding, and £2m from public funds provided by local authorities.

At the same time, a new £8m LEVI Capability Fund aims to help local authorities appoint dedicated staff to help advance their EV charging network plans.

And a further £7m is to be assigned to the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, bringing the total funding this year to £37 million. The scheme, which provides chargepoints in residential areas where households lack access to off-street parking where they can install their own chargers, has already installed 3,000 chargepoints and has a further 10,000 in the pipeline.

The move follows warnings from the auto industry that the UK's public charge point roll out is struggling to keep pace with soaring demand as EV sales continue to set new records. Earlier this month, trade body SMMT published new data showing that during the fourth quarter of 2022, the ratio of new chargepoint installations to new plug-in registrations dropped to one for every 62. The performance marked a "significant fall" when compared to the same quarter last year when the ratio was 1:42. Overall, in 2022 one standard public charger was installed for every 53 new plug-in cars registered, which according to the SMMT is the weakest ratio since 2020.

In related news, EV fleet charging technology developer EO Charging today announced it has secured approximately $80m in equity investment from Vortex Energy and Zouk Capital.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Charlie Jardine, UK-based EO is focused on providing smart charging solutions for electric car, van, truck and bus fleets, delivering what it describes as 'unique end-to-end solutions' to a range of blue chip clients, including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, and Tesco. The company has now deployed over 80,000 chargers worldwide.

"We're super excited to welcome Vortex Energy as our new growth investor alongside our long-term and trusted partner, Zouk Capital," said Jardine. "The combined knowledge, international experience, and funding capacity will accelerate our growth, expand geographic reach, and drive innovation to deliver an ever-advancing suite of solutions to our customers not only in the UK and Europe but in fast-growing markets like North America."

"The transition to electric vehicles remains one of the most pressing challenges of our generation. Businesses everywhere are under pressure to move to a zero-emission fleet fast and require innovative solutions and trusted suppliers. EO has quickly established itself a leadership position in this emerging space. We have the funding and service offering to develop that leadership on a global scale as the market continues to grow and grow."

In further EV charging news, chargepoint operator Liberty Charge today announced it is to extend the zero-cost installation charge point solution it offers to local authorities to business customers.

Neil Isaacson, CEO at Liberty Charge, said: "Our experience of the public sector has shown the importance of an end-to-end, 'one-stop-shop' offering - we recognise that businesses, like local authorities, are time poor and need support and expertise to ensure their offering attracts customers - without causing unnecessary hassle for facilities and parking managers.

"Businesses need to ensure their EV charging not only attracts customers through convenience and reliability, but that it also supports their bottom line. As a fully-funded, zero-cost service that helps businesses maximise their car park revenues - while ensuring competitive charging rates we are ideally placed to deliver their needs."

The scale of the commercial opportunity presented to EV charging firms was further underlined this week with the publication of a new study from Juniper Research which predicts revenues from EV charging globally are set to exceed $300bn by 2027, up from just $66bn in 2023.

However, the report, titled EV Charging: Key Opportunities, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027, also warned that fragmentation in charging networks remained one of the factors restricting EV adoption, alongside ongoing concerns over the availability of chargers in rural areas.

"As such, EV charging networks must simplify access and work with local authorities to roll out chargers to a wider range of locations, or the EV market will struggle to accelerate," the report stated.