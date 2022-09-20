Zoom in on Net Zero: Schneider Electric's David Williams

VIDEO: Tech giant's vice-president for marketing in UK & Ireland chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray ahead of the upcoming Net Zero Festival

Schneider Electric is a market leader in energy management and automation, with a focus on technologies and digital solutions that can help to boost energy efficiency and sustainability for businesses across a huge range of industries worldwide.

The company employs around 130,000 staff across 100 countries worldwide, and has set Science-Based Targets to achieve carbon neutrality within its own operations by 2030 - without offsets - and a fully net zero CO2 supply chain by 2050.

In our latest Zoom in on Net Zero video interview, the firm's vice-president for marketing in UK & Ireland - David Williams - sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray ahead of the upcoming Net Zero Festival to discuss the breadth of the firm's work worldwide, the urgent need for better energy efficiency to help tackle the current gas crisis, and growing interest in sustainability and clean energy management technologies from the firm's clients.

The conversation can be watched back in full above.

 

Schneider Electric is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.

Want to find out more about the net zero transition and how businesses are seizing the opportunities on offer? Sign up now for the Net Zero Festival, which will take place in London on September 28th and 29th. 

 

Now is the time to invest in early-stage clean tech

Net Zero Festival: Chris Skidmore to deliver keynote speech

