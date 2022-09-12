Zoom in on Net Zero - with Bryt Energy's Chris Curry and David Taylor

In only six years since it was founded, Birmingham-based Bryt Energy has been making waves with impressive growth in the UK, where it supplies customers with 100 per cent renewable electricity from solar, wind and hydro.

Part of the Statkraft Group family - the state-owned Norwegian energy giant - Bryt Energy secured 'carbon neutral' status in 2020.

In our latest Zoom in on Net Zero video interview, the two leading movers and shakers from the company - head of energy transition Chris Curry, and sales and marketing director David Taylor sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray to discuss current challenges in the UK energy market, the huge potential of rapidly improving green energy technologies, and delivering the net zero transition.

The conversation can be watched back in full above.

