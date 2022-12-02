From waste-powered tractors to the Queen's trees: Government announces fresh green funding awards

The government has today announced its latest wave of clean tech R&D funding awards, confirming that £73m is to be shared by five low carbon transport projects.

The funding has been awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) Collaborative Research and Development programme, with £36.4m from government matched by £36.6m from the automotive industry.

The five projects are set to support 3,300 jobs across the UK and are designed to advance the development of low emission tractors, renewable fuels, electric motors, and new materials that can reduce the auto industry's carbon footprint.

"Our automotive industry is a world-leader, creating jobs whether in Essex, Somerset or Glasgow," said Business Secretary Grant Shapps. "Seizing the potential from new technologies will be a key part of its future success, while also making our roads cleaner, greener and more affordable.

"Today's multi-million-pound boost - created by government working hand-in-hand with industry - will put these firms in pole position to pioneer these innovations, staying at the cutting edge of the global race for decades to come."

Under the programme, Glasgow-based hydrogen vehicle develop HVS is to receive £30m to support the development of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered HGV cab and tractor unit, while Toyota is to receive £11.3m to accelerate development of a hydrogen-fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup truck.

In addition, CNH Industrial in Essex has been awarded £15.6m to support its plans to develop a tractor that can run off methane produced from farm waste. And Slough-based Constellium is to £10m to support its work to provide new sources of recycled aluminium for auto manufacturers.

Finally, Electrified Automation from Somerset is to receive £6m to scale up its plans for a "market-disrupting new method for manufacturing electric motors".

Ian Constance, chief executive at the APC, said: "Supporting vital research and development in the UK, now more than ever, provides an opportunity to invest in transport decarbonisation as well as boost growth in the automotive sector. The £73m of funding announced today furthers world-leading innovation in net-zero technology for the automotive sector and beyond. These five fantastic projects are all collaborative by design, led by high-profile companies with innovative SME and academic partners, representing the best of UK industry."

The announcement rounds off a week of green and clean tech funding pledges from the government. For example, yesterday UK Export Finance announced a major £600m loan guarantee deal in support of auto giant Ford's electric vehicle production plans, while Shapps started the week by confirming £1bn of funding to extend the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) energy efficiency grant scheme and announcing the government is to take a stake in the Sizewell C nuclear project.

Moreover, yesterday saw confirmation of £9m of funding to provide heat pump and energy efficiency training courses and Defra announced £20m for new tree-planting and sustainable timber projects.

And today, Defra announced a further £500,000 of funding to support community projects across England to plant trees in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth

As part of the national tree planting initiative that is being undertaken in Her Majesty's name - The Queen's Green Canopy - funding of £499,000 will be provided for a special programme of planting to be delivered by QGC Partners including Trees for Cities, The Tree Council, The Conservation Volunteers, and Earthwatch.

The funding will enable thousands of trees to be planted in over 60 locations across England, engaging communities that have limited access to nature and green spaces.

Under the programme, Trees for Cites will extend its "Forgotten Places" programme across five areas that are nature-deprived, planting a total of over 5,000 trees. Meanwhile, Earthwatch will plant 1,800 trees to create three "Tiny Forests" in urban areas with low woodland cover. And the Conservation Volunteers will plant 1,500 saplings and propagate native species, including 2,500 Oak acorns, in their nursery for planting in the future.

"The Queen's Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," said Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison "Trees are at the heart of our communities and today's funding will ensure that thousands more trees are planted across the country in her honour."