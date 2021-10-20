Carbon reduction strategies are no longer enough - the world needs to start actively removing CO2 from the atmosphere if it is to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

As such, it is now increasingly recognised that negative emissions technologies will play a vital role in helping the world reach net zero. But what are these technologies, how can the UK take a global leadership role in deploying these vital solutions, and how can businesses benefit from them?

Leading expert on negative emissions technologies Dr Steve Smith - executive director for Oxford Net Zero and CO2RE at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment - sat down for a discussion with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray to try and shine a light on the many forms, benefits and challenges associated with such systems.

Their conversation at the recent Net Zero Festival can be watched again in full above.

Drax is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.