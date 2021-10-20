New Plant-based Food Alliance launched to promote more sustainable eating choices

The government's new Net Zero Strategy may have had notably little to say about the need to curb agricultural emissions and calls for a shift towards a lower carbon diet, but that has not stopped the private sector's efforts to lead the way in encouraging more people to embrace a more plant-based diet.

Alpro, Oatly, and The Vegan Society are among the founding members of the Plant-based Food Alliance, launched in the UK today. with a view to representing Britain's fast-expanding plant-based food and drink sector and promoting plant-based foods across the food value chain. Other founding members include food awareness organisation ProVeg and plant-based food company Upfield, owner of brands such as Flora and Violife.

The Alliance has announced it is to develop a UK Plant-based Food Charter that will outline how businesses and government can work together to encourage the uptake of plant-based diets. It is also set to campaign for improved environmental labelling on food and drink products, public health campaigns that explain the benefits of plant-based meals, and support for farmers to help them transition to plant-based food production.

Marisa Heath, cabinet member for environment at Surrey County Council, has been appointed CEO of the Plant-based Food Alliance. Announcing the launch, she said: "We're already seeing people introducing more and more plant-based meals into their diets, driven by a desire to improve their health and to reduce the environmental impact of their food choices. This is a change we're seeing in every demographic of the population.

"We have an exciting opportunity to support this people-powered transition to a more sustainable, healthier food system, and to attract more innovation and investment in the UK as we do so. Preparing now for the shift towards plant-based foods will also shore up our national food security for future generations."

The UK's Climate Change Committee has called on the government to implement policies that work towards a 20 per cent shift away from meat and dairy in the next decade. Meanwhile, the government is currently working on a Food Strategy White Paper in response to an independent review published in July that recommends the UK eats 30 per cent less meat by 2032 to help achieve our climate goals.

However, political leaders have been notably wary of endorsing campaigns calling for reduced meat consumption and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly dismissed the idea of a meat tax to try and encourage people to shift towards greener diets. As such, yesterday's Net Zero Strategy largely glossed over calls to curb diet-based emissions.

Heath said that food systems should not be ignored at the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow and called for plans to be put in place for encouraging more sustainable food choices. "The Government's forthcoming Food Strategy White Paper presents an opportunity to build on the consumer-led shift towards plant-based food and drinks, with a quarter of the UK population already describing themselves as flexitarians," she said. "Plant-based food and drink offers opportunities to every part of the UK food supply chain, including consumers, farmers, producers, retailers, and exporters. We look forward to working together with businesses and the Government to make the most of this potential."