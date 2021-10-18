Net Zero Festival: CEOs discuss barriers to net zero and how to overcome them

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Hitachi UK&I CEO Ian Funnell, Natwest Group CEO Alison Rose, and Co-operative Group CEO Steve Murrells offer views on how to tackle the biggest corporate net zero challenges

What are the biggest challenges to the development of an effective and robust corporate net zero strategy, and how can they be tackled?A panel of top CEOs came together at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival to offer their perspectives, including Hitachi UK&I CEO Ian Funnell, Natwest Group CEO Alison Rose, and Co-operative Group CEO Steve Murrells.

Their discussion, which was chaired by leading journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle, can be watched again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

Hitachi is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.

