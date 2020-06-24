Co-operative Group
'Subsidy free': Joint venture aims to help community energy projects access power purchase deals
Partnership between Midcounties Co-operative and Octopus Energy has secured five PPAs and is aiming to make it easier for community projects in the UK to sell their power
Co-Op urges councils to fast-track food waste collection rollout
Councils should seize opportunity to cut plastic waste and boost green gas production, supermarket says
Co-op pension scheme switches to sustainable fund
Co-operative Group Pension Scheme has switched £290m of member assets into a new sustainable investment strategy
Co-op steps up climate goals with 1.5C Science-Based Target
Supermarket has promised to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2025
Co-Op plants sustainable soy pledge
Retailer becomes latest firm to announce 100 per cent sustainable soy goal
Co-op launches first pedal-powered delivery service with e-cargobikes
Food retailer teams up with e-cargobikes.com to offer shoppers in central London zero emission grocery deliveries direct to their oor
Co-op, npower and Mars join green manufacturing drive
Digital platform Manufacture 2030 aims to help companies collaborate on measures to cut costs and boost efficiencies in supply chain
WRAP unveils framework to boost consistency of home recycling collections
Industry and government-backed guidelines set out three core collection systems aimed at boosting quantity and quality of recycling
How greener fleets are saving millions for troubled Co-operative Group
BusinessGreen Leaders Green Transport Project of the Year sees Co-operative Food overhaul its logistics to cut emissions and save cash
Shock as Co-op announces electricity price rise
Company says it is "no longer able to absorb" costs of government green policies
New community energy plans could mark the start of a renewables revolution
Rebecca Willis warns the government's new community energy strategy could be a damp squib unless ministers continue to raise its profile
Communities to be offered shares in wind and solar farms
Energy and Climate Change Secretary says community energy will no longer be 'policy footnote' in government
Co-op launches green plastic bag push
Biodegradable bags to be sold for six pence each at 400 stores in England
Queen cuts ribbon on Co-op HQ - the world's greenest building
Co-operative Group's Manchester HQ awarded highest ever rating by BREEAM green building standard
Co-op seeks to spin off renewables business in rescue plan
Company hopes to retain opportunity to invest in wind farms and other green power schemes as RWE raises £71m for renewable energy investment
Lancashire residents launch bid for local hydro scheme
Whalley Community Hydro and Co-Op launch push to raise funds for renewable energy scheme in River Calder
Co-operative forced to freeze renewable energy lending
Mutual admits it could fail to hit £1bn pledge to green energy projects
Co-operative to phase out food waste to landfill by July
Retailer will halve its food waste management costs by ramping up anaerobic digestion and recycling across 2,800 stores
Energy Saving Co-operative launches share issue for 'Green Deal Plus' service
Organisation aims to raise up to £700,000, promising early investors a return of around six per cent
Food brands pledge to slim down our carbon-intensive food
Sainsbury's, The Co-operative Group and Nestle tackle supply chain footprint of foods with largest environmental impacts
Co-op supermarkets extend fridge door scheme
Chain saves £50m a year in energy bills but other stores fear for sales if produce is shut away
Scientists cast doubt on shale gas' low carbon credentials
Report finds emissions saved in US from switching to gas are simply being shipped overseas in coal exports
Co-operative leads call for community energy schemes
Group part of coalition publishing a manifesto outlining policies that could accelerate 3.5GW of community projects
Co-op chops packaging waste with recyclable onion bags
A simple switch from polypropylene to polythene bags should help the retailer divert 32 tonnes of waste from landfill