'Peak meat': Why investors are predicting global emissions reduction will outpace current climate plans

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
PRI predicts food and land systems are set to change dramatically over next decade
Image:

PRI predicts food and land systems are set to change dramatically over next decade

But stakeholders need to come together to push for more drastic climate action to limit global waming to a safer 1.5C, investor group warns

Last week's report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) made for sobering reading, with its warning that the world is still headed towards global temperature rises that are set to breach the goals...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Ford to invest £230m in converting Merseyside factory into EV component plant

Sadiq Khan powers up plans for expanded London EV network

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Reports: Government poised to announce 2035 boiler phase-out

12 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Tetra Pak boss: Policymakers can help unlock net zero supply chains

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Global carbon capture and storage capacity increases by a third in nine months

13 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Climate change is the world's biggest threat - collaboration is needed to neutralise it

13 October 2021 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Ford has pledged to only sell electric cars in Europe by 2030 | Credit: Ford
Automotive

Ford to invest £230m in converting Merseyside factory into EV component plant

Move set to save 500 jobs in England’s North-West and propel automaker closer to its electrification goals, according to update

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 October 2021 • 3 min read
AXA has joined the World Heritage Sites protection commitment among other initiatives to protect forests
Biodiversity

AXA pledges to invest £1.3bn in forest protection

The insurance company has set out a plan to protect forests as part of its commitment to preserving biodiversity

Bea Tridimas
clock 18 October 2021 • 2 min read
eBay plans to go carbon neutral across its offices and data centres by the end of the year
Climate change

eBay slashes emissions goals with new SBTi approved climate targets

After joining the Science Based Targets initiative earlier in the year, eBay has set ambitious emissions reductions targets for a 2030 deadline

Bea Tridimas
clock 18 October 2021 • 2 min read