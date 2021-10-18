'Peak meat': Why investors are predicting global emissions reduction will outpace current climate plans

But stakeholders need to come together to push for more drastic climate action to limit global waming to a safer 1.5C, investor group warns
Last week's report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) made for sobering reading, with its warning that the world is still headed towards global temperature rises that are set to breach the goals...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial