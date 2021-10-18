Insurance and investment giant AXA last week announced a £1.3bn investment in sustainable forest management projects, as part of its ongoing commitment to preserve biodiversity and protect forest ecosystems.

The company, which already has 60,000 hectares of forests certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification or the Forest Stewardship Council in its portfolio, confirmed around £500m of the new investment would go towards reforestation projects in emerging economies.

In total, the investment is expected to capture 25 megatons of CO2 each year, providing a boost to global efforts to enhance natural carbon sinks and curb levels of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Alongside the new investment target, AXA also committed to strengthening its investment and insurance policies for activities that can fuel deforestation, such as soy, palm oil, timber, and cattle rearing. And it announced that it has joined the World Heritage Sites protection commitment, which asks signatories to prevent insuring or investing in companies or projects whose activities could damage UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

"Forests represent 80 per cent of the Earth's biodiversity and play an essential role in the fight against climate change," said Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA. "AXA has been a pioneer in the financial industry by adopting, in 2013, restrictions on unsustainable palm oil operations to protect stressed ecosystems. In the face of the climate emergency, and prior to the COP26, we are proud to extend our commitments and announce new measures to fight deforestation, protect forest ecosystems, and preserve biodiversity."

AXA also said the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, of which it is a founding member, will play a role in developing a reporting framework for financial institutions to identify and analyse activities that have direct or indirect impacts on biodiversity.

The announcement arrived amid a flurry of new research and activity from business leaders and scientists last week calling on governments to ramp up their efforts to protect biodiversity at the first stage of the COP15 UN Biodiversity Summit in Kunming, China.

The first phase of the Summit - which was hosted virtually amidst on-going coronavirus restrictions in China - closed on Friday with the UN expressing optimism that the talks remained on track to deliver a new international framework for protecting biodiversity when diplomats gather in person in Kunming next year.