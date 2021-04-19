Zoom in on net zero - with HSBC's Farnam Bidgoli

VIDEO: Head of ESG solutions at the banking giant talks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the evolving net zero trend in the financial sector

Farnam Bidgoli is head of ESG solutions at HSBC, and one of that rare breed who has spent her entire financial career involved in sustainability and environmental issues, rather than transferring over from more conventional reaches of the industry.

Firstly, a note: Bingoli had been due to give her views on the burgeoning green, climate and sustainability bonds market at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance event in March, but unfortunately her appearance was scuppered by WiFi problems which prevented her from taking part in the panel discussion at the time.

But in lieu of her appearance at the event itself, Bingoli kindly agreed to take part in a later chat with BusinessGreen editor James Murray, which saw the two discuss the wider trend towards net zero in the financial sector, how that trend has evolved since Bingoli began her career, and how investors can weigh-up the shape of the future economy in their decision making. The conversation can be watched above.