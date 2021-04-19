A beginner's guide to corporate CO2 reporting
Businesses need a robust emissions reporting system in order to draw up effective strategies to decarbonise, writes WWF UK's Seán Mallon
With the COP26 summit closing in, forward thinking companies are hard at work on their climate strategies, looking to set themselves apart in a year of climate action. Meanwhile, there are also calls...
More news
'Not fit for purpose': Powering Past Coal Alliance slammed by NGOs as 'smokescreen' for greenwashing
UK is failing to lead by example as PPCA co-chair it mulls a brand new coal mine in Cumbria, while financial institutions in group are not acting fast enough to cut ties with sector, report warns
Shell to fund 60 million CO2 offset credits through Africa cookstoves rollout
Oil and gas giant teams up with C-Quest Capital to supply 'clean and efficient' cookstoves for 1.5 rural households, generating credits for the voluntary carbon market
'The end of Big Oil': Are we heading for $10 a barrel oil?
Influential analyst firm publishes Paris Agreement compatible scenario that would see oil prices plummet over the coming decades
Net Zero Cash: Cash industry signs up to new Environment Charter
Companies involved in the cash cycle pledge to slash emissions and energy use