Net Zero Finance: Navigating the booming climate, green and transition bond market

VIDEO: Climate Bonds Initiative's Sean Kidney, LaFargeHolcim's Nicolas Vaniet, MSCI's Elisabeth Seep, and Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme discuss the trends, challenges and potential of the rapidly evolving green bonds market

The emergence of new bonds in support of the net zero transition has been one of the big stories of the past few years, with green finance issuance set to surge by 60 per cent in 2021. What are green bonds - and indeed, climate bonds, transition bonds, and blue bonds - and why are they important? How can the sector evolve to meet the demand? What part can the government play in this market?

To discuss these issues and offer their expert insight on this fast growing sector, Climate Bonds Initiative co-founder and CEO Sean Kidney, LaFargeHolcim's head of treasury and front office Nicolas Vaniet, MSCI's executive director for ESG products Elisabeth Seep, and Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme at Oxford University's Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, joined together for a fascinating chat at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit. Their conversation can be watched in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit event - which took place on 16 March and featured scores of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand for those who have signed up to the event through the Net Zero Finance website and on Swapcard.