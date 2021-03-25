Covid-19 and the environment: Three steps to help prevent the next pandemic
The world must change behaviour and practices, both personal and commercial, in order to tackle the route causes of pandemics, writes Ecosia CEO Christian Kroll
When Bill Gates said that ending the Covid-19 pandemic was easier than tackling the challenge of climate change, he was right. But we also need to understand the crucial role that caring for our environment...
Net Zero Finance: Navigating the booming climate, green and transition bond market
VIDEO: Climate Bonds Initiative's Sean Kidney, LaFargeHolcim's Nicolas Vaniet, MSCI's Elisabeth Seep, and Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme discuss the trends, challenges and potential of the rapidly evolving green bonds market...
UK offshore wind: Industry predicts £60bn investment blitz to drive 69,000 jobs
The forecast is outlined in a new report from the OWIC, which details £60bn of planned investment in offshore wind between now and 2026
Crown Estate plans giant floating wind farms for the Celtic Sea
Floating wind projects as large as 300MW could be developed in the Celtic Seas the Crown Estate outlines plans to design leasing contracts for early commercial-scale projects