Zoom in on Net Zero - with ShareAction's Catherine Howarth

VIDEO: Chief executive of the responsible investment charity chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the rise of shareholder activism in driving climate action

Catherine Howarth is chief executive at ShareAction, a leading campaigning body and charity pushing for companies and investors to ramp up their climate efforts, take better account of risk and improve their overall sustainability.

First established 12 years ago, ShareAction's primary role is as "a watchdog on the investment industry", according to Howarth who sets out some of the charity's ongoing work drive up responsible investment standards and define what the next generation of what 'good' looks like in the sector.

Sitting down for a virtual chat with BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray recently, Howarth spoke about her background as a community activist which saw her purchase shares in a company in the hope of driving change. That then inspired her to stand for election to the board of her own pension scheme, which she describes as a "baptism of fire" in learning about holding fiduciary duty on the board of a large investment organisation as the 2008 financial crisis hit.

She also talks about how responsible invetment has exploded in the 12 years since she joined ShareAction, the need to make investors more accountable to those whose money they are investing, and the future for responsible investment in helping to drive the net zero transition. The conversation can be watched in full above.