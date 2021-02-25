Deforestation for palm oil reduced ten-fold in Southeast Asia, data reveals

Indonesia experienced the lowest deforestation rates in 20 years, the figures from Chain Reaction Research reveal

New deforestation data has revealed impressive progress in combating forest clearances across Southeast Asia throughout 2020, with just 93,800 acres of deforestation associated with palm oil plantations recorded over the course of the year.

The level of deforestation stands at just a tenth of historically high levels seen in the region, according to the figures from Chain Reaction Research, while Indonesia experienced the lowest overall deforestation rates in two decades. The progress also appears to be part of a trend with 2020 marking the fourth year that deforestation for palm oil in Southeast Asia was less than 250,0000 acres.

If sustained over the next decade, the palm oil industry will have avoided 1.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide pollution over 10 years compared to business as usual, the data reveals. It will also have helped save a raft of threatened species whose habitats have been devastated by tropical deforestation in Southeast Asia, including orangutans, Sumatran tigers, and tree kangaroos.

A number of factors have come together to enable recent progress, according to analysis from campaign group Mighty Earth suggests, including private sector action, a government ban on new palm oil concessions, financing for forest protection measures from international donors, and a wide range of civil society interventions, including intensive monitoring projects such as Mighty Earth's own Rapid Response project.

However, while celebrating the progress, campaigners also highlighted that work remains to be done to end deforestation altogether. Almost 40,000 hectares - more than 70,000 soccer pitches - of biodiversity-rich rainforest were still destroyed for palm oil in Southeast Asia in the course of 2020 and those responsible for clearances have supplied some of the biggest food and drink manufacturers in the world, research has found, including Mondelez, Johnson & Johnson, and General Mills.

Furthermore, while the palm oil industry has made impressive progress, other commodities driving deforestation - estimated to be responsible for around 15 per cent of global carbon emissions - are continuing to fuel deforestation, according to analysis by Mighty Earth. For example, deforestation for cocoa production outstripped clearances for palm oil in 2020, with 116,000 acres of deforestation detected in the cocoa-growing regions of Côte d'Ivoire alone, leading campaigners to call on multinational cocoa traders and chocolate manufacturers to step up efforts to eliminate deforestation from their supply chains.