Verdantix
Global green consultancy market to hit $1bn, but is it keeping pace with expectations?
Latest Verdantix report suggests global sustainability consultancy market will exceed $1bn by 2019, but is the sector facing some growing pains as it matures?
Report: Onsite renewables to save businesses £33bn through to 2030
Verdantix study calculates huge energy bill savings are on offer to companies that deploy renewable energy technologies
Green corporate spending to soar by recession-busting 16 per cent a year
New research from Verdantix confirms corporate spending on sustainability is driving rapid growth for green businesses
Internet giants fail to grasp growing demand for carbon disclosure
Firms such as Facebook and Amazon can no longer ignore the closing jaws of mandatory carbon reporting, says Verdantix
Cloud computing hailed as 'thrilling breakthrough' for cutting carbon emissions
Carbon Disclosure Project report predicts large US firms could save £8bn in energy annually by 2020 using remote servers
Sustainable business market to hit $60bn by 2013
Analysts suggest growing spend and increased recognition of benefits will see green business sector reach a "tipping point"
Report: Growing LCA software market aims to cut cost of green supply chains
Report finds new life cycle analysis software tools are making it easier for businesses to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
UK sustainable consulting market to hit $1bn this year
Research predicts market will grow to $1.6bn in 2013 as firms look to enhance sustainability strategies and comply with new legislative demands
Report: US corporate spending on sustainability to double by 2014
Verdantix forecast predicts $60bn green business-to-business market within four years
Will chief sustainability officers be the next big thing in the boardroom?
Growing numbers of businesses recruiting high-level executives to lead corporate sustainability strategies
UK corporate climate change spending to top $5.3bn this year
Energy efficiency and marketing to be the big winners as sustainability budgets recover
Copenhagen green lights plan to streamline CDM
But expert warns UN offset market could still be heading for investment crisis
WWF tops list of NGOs that are best for business support
Survey finds top CSR managers are planning to increase links with environmental NGOs
Biomass plants face wood supply risks
Report warns giant new biomass power plants will be hugely reliant on wood chip imports