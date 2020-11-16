Zoom in on Net Zero - with environment correspondent Geoffrey Lean

VIDEO: World's longest-serving environmental journalist and BusinessGreen Lifetime Achievement winner discusses his decades-long career with James Murray

Believed to be the world's longest serving environmental journalist, Geoffrey Lean - Lifetime Achievement winner at the recent BusinessGreen Leaders' Awards - has been drawing attention to critical, yet often overlooked, green issues for around half a century.

Lean had always wanted to be a journalist, but it wasn't until shortly after beginning his career at the Yorkshire Post in 1970 that he first got a taste for environmental issues, when his editor assigned him to report on the first ever Earth Day, during what was the European Conservation Year. So began an illustrious career, which has seen him write for a range of national titles, including The Observer, Independent, and The Daily Telegraph, working at the latter as a columnist until 2015.

In a wide-ranging chat with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, Lean discuss his decades-long career covering environmental issues, global warming and UN climate summits, how media coverage has changed - and ways in which it hasn't - over that time, and how touched he was by kind words from peers and colleagues regarding his hugely-deserved Lifetime Achievement award win. The conversation can be watched in full above.