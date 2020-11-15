'As Christians, we must act': Dozens of faith groups promise to divest from fossil fuels

Total number of faith groups to join anti-fossil fuel movement hits 400 as pressure builds on governments to end public funding for oil, coal, and gas projects

The global divestment movement expanded further today, as 47 faith institutions from 21 countries announced they are to cut ties with the fossil fuel industry in a bid to help tackle the climate crisis.

The cohort includes a number of UK-based groups, including five Catholic religious orders, two United reformed Church synods, an Anglican church and a Methodist church, according to Christian climate charity Operation Noah.

Religious organisations have long been at the heart of the global divestment movement, comprising a third of all participating institutions, according to a tracker on Go Fossil Free. Today's bumper round of divestment pledges means that more than 400 religious instructions have now committed to divest from fossil fuels, the charity said.

Reverend Vanessa Conant, rector of St Mary's Walthamstow and the Parish of Walthamstow, which has now divested from fossil fuels, said that Christians had a responsibility to address the environmental emergency. "The climate crisis is the most critical issue facing our planet and, as Christians, we must act," she said. "People in my parish experience the impacts of this crisis every day through ill health related to air pollution and are worried about what we will leave future generations."

Reverend Conant added: "It's no longer acceptable to fund fossil fuels or assume these businesses will regulate themselves. We must divest, and must use our power to hasten the green energy revolution we need."

Inger Anderson, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive director of the UN Environment Programme, commended the groups' leadership on the issue. "The economic power of faiths, turned to responsible investments and the green economy, can be a major driver of positive change, and an inspiration to others, as we rebuild better," she said.

James Buchanan, campaigns manager at Operation Noah, said it was "hugely encouraging" to see so many faith institutions cut off their support of fossil fuels and called on the UK government to follow suit.

"Churches need to divest from fossil fuel companies as a practical response to the climate emergency ahead of COP26 next year," he said, referring to the vital UN climate conference set to take place in Glasgow next November. "The UK government urgently needs to end all public support for fossil fuels at home and overseas."

Operation Noah was one of 70 organisations to call on the government earlier this month to end all public support for overseas fossil fuels in its forthcoming 10 point climate plan, which is expected to be unveiled this week.