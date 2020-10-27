Net Zero Festival: In conversation with Ioannis Ioannou - how the world could look in 2050

VIDEO: Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School chats to BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray about the outlook for sustainable business

Ioannis Ioannou, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at London Business School, is one of the world's leading thinkers on corporate social responsibility and sustainability, with his research seeking to understand how modern businesses can contribute towards building a sutainable future.

As well as regularly publishing peer-reviewed academic studies on such topics and presenting his research at conferences, Ioannou is a frequent media contributor, with articles appearing in the Financial Times, Bloomberg, The Guardian, BBC, Le Monde, Forbes and elsewhere. Among his many advisory roles, Prof Ioannou is also a member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network with expertise in the area of sustainable development, and sits on the advisory board of Ethical Corporation.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Ioannou joined editor in chief James Murray for a fascinating, wide-ranging touching on what inspired his interest in business sustainability, how he inspires his students' interest in the topic, and - crucially - how to inspire more businesses and governments to ramp up their climate efforts. The full conversation can be watched again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.