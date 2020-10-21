Net Zero Festival: How to accelerate clean infrastructure deployment post-coronavirus

VIDEO: National Grid's Nicola Shaw, WSP's David Symons, and Hitachi ABB Power Grids' Ian Funnell discuss the priorities and challenges for building a green Covid-19 recovery

The government has repeatedly tumpeted its desire to "build back greener" from the devastating economic fallout from Covid-19 pandemic, in order to further a green recovery that has the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target at its heart. Green infrastructure investments are therefore set to play a key role in the recovery - but where should governments and businesses be prioritising investments, how much is required, and what are the challenges and opportunities?

To discuss these questions and more, National Grid executive director Nicola Shaw CBE, David Symons, future ready leader at WSP, and Hitachi ABB Power Grids UK & Ireland CEO Ian Funnell joined BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray for a fascinating discussion ahead of the world's first Net Zero Festival which took place late last month. The wide-ranging conversation can be watch in full above.

National Grid is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.