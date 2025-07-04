Why demand for UK green bonds remains strong, despite Trump's pushback against ESG in the US

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Data shows demand for green bonds remains elevated in the UK, while the push for energy security and homegrown renewables only adds further impetus behind the market, according to investors and financial analysts

The UK green gilt auctions in January, February and May were all oversubscribed more than three times over, according to data from the UK Debt Management Office. The data shows January's auction was...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

British International Investment committed £708m in climate finance in 2024
Energy

British International Investment committed £708m in climate finance in 2024

Climate finance assets now make up 26 per cent of UK development finance institution's portfolio, annual review shows

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2025 • 3 min read
Why demand for UK green bonds remains strong, despite Trump's pushback against ESG in the US
Investment

Why a US pushback against ESG has done little to dampen demand for green bonds in the UK

Data shows demand for green bonds remains elevated in the UK, while the push for energy security and homegrown renewables only adds further impetus behind the market, according to investors and financial analysts

Sorin Dojan, Investment Week
clock 04 July 2025 • 5 min read
Study: Green transition to boost productivity across the UK economy
Energy

Study: Green transition to boost productivity across the UK economy

Clean energy transition will deliver benefits for the power, transport, and heating sectors that will create positive ripples across the economy, new analysis predicts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 July 2025 • 3 min read