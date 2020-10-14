Adapting to 4C of global warming
Emma Howard Boyd's speech to the Committee on Climate Change's Adapting to 3C+ of global warming conference
Before I start my speech, I'd like to add my condolences to the Committee on Climate Change and everyone who knew Professor Dame Georgina Mace. Georgina's work assessing the impacts of climate change...
More news
Report: Climate risk increases cost of sovereign borrowing
New research highlights relationship between climate risk and sovereign risk, and outlines steps governments can take to avoid 'ever-worsening' spiral of climate vulnerability and unsustainable debt burdens
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: The Big Questions with ScottishPower
VIDEO: ScottishPower's head of innovation, sustainability and quality, Barry Carruthers, takes our questions on the importance of clean energy, industry trends, and hopes for reaching net zero
Adapting to 4C of global warming
Emma Howard Boyd's speech to the Committee on Climate Change's Adapting to 3C+ of global warming conference
Net Zero Festival: What does success look like? How to build a net zero organisation
VIDEO: Gavin Esler quizzes Engie's Nicola Lovett, Yorkshire Water's Elizabeth Barber, Wakefield Councillor Jack Hemingway, and National Grid Duncan Burt about the practical steps involved in delivering net zero