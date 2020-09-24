Zoom in on Net Zero - with National Grid's Nicola Shaw CBE

Executive director of the UK energy firm and grid operator joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the energy sector from the rapidly escalating net zero transition

Nicola Shaw's illustrious career has taken in high level positions across a range of industries and organisations, including the World Bank, Irish airline Aer Lingus, and the 67-mile High Speed 1 rail project linking London with the Channel Tunnel.

Having been awarded a CBE for her services to transport in 2015, Shaw joined National Grid as executive director the following year, bringing her vast experience working with regulators and policymakers at both UK and European level to the company as the energy industry embarks on a rapid and transformational shift towards net zero emissions over the coming years.

Ahead of the world's first Net Zero Festival at the end of September - for which National Grid is a partner - Shaw sat down with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss her interest in joining National Grid at such an exciting time for the energy sector, lessons she has learned from her experience in the rail industry, the need to address electric vehicle range anxiety, and what Covid-19 lockdown measures have taught network operators about preparing the UK grid for a net zero future.