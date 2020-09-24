Lessons from lockdown to reset the economy
Community, flexibility, ingenuity and the simple caring for others are all values we must harness to combat the climate crisis, according to Andrew Simms and Nicky Saunter of the Rapid Transition Alliance
Amid the tragedy and upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic there are also lessons to be learned, not only about tackling long-standing and seemingly unsolvable economic, social and environmental problems,...
More news
'Truly revolutionary': Elon Musk hails Tesla battery breakthrough
Billionaire offers glimpse of EV firm's efforts to develop cheaper, more efficient battery cells at Tesla's AGM
At what price? Zero Carbon Commission backs economy-wide £75 a tonne carbon tax
Carbon tax could generate £27bn by 2030 that could be invested into Covid-19 recovery efforts, emerging green technologies, and cushioning against any rise in household bills, campaign group argues
Back green hydrogen to power clean growth, industry urges government
Trade body RenewableUK outlines a series of policy recommendations to enable the UK to become a global leader in the development of green hydrogen
The government must listen to business if net zero by 2050 is to become a reality
An overwhelming majority of businesses believe they would benefit from the changes required for net zero, according to npower's Anthony Ainsworth