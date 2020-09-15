Zoom in on Net Zero - with Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer

VIDEO: Managing director & partner at BCG joins BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray for a chat about the management consulting giant's ambitious new 2030 net zero strategy

Bas Sudmeijer is a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's largest management consultancies. The firm has just announced a new target to become a net zero emissions business by 2030, backed by a pledge to invest at least $400m over the next decade to help its teams drive climate action among its clients and stakeholders.

BCG also recently launched its Centre for Climate Action hub, through which it aims to partner with businesses and governments to help them prepare for a decarbonised world, offering support and guidance as to drive technological and economic transformations in order to capitalise on the opportunities of a net zero economy.

And, later this month, BCG is proudly partnering with BusinessGreen to host the Net Zero Insight panel at the the world's first Net Zero Festival, offering in-depth analysis on the many trends, opportunities, and challenges that define the net zero transition.

Based out of the US firm's London office, Sudmeijer leads on the BCG's climate and energy transition topics, and boasts vast experience in particular working with utility companies and oil and gas majors in Europe. In the latest in our 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interview series, Sudmeijer sits down for a video call with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss what first drew him to climate and energy issues, the potential for net zero aviation, the development of BCG's own net zero strategy, and how to drive greener ambition among the company's many clients.