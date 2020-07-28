Zoom in on Net Zero with Jonathon Porritt CBE

Leading environmentalist and Forum for the Future founder joins BusinessGreen to chat about net zero, the green recovery and his new book on the climate crisis

Jonathon Porritt is arguably one of the founding fathers of sustainability in business, having been a towering figure in the environmental movement for several decades as a campaigner, writer and would-be politician before going on to set up Forum for the Future in 1996.

The sustainable development charity has since expanded globally, working closely with some of the world's biggest corporates to drive ambitious social and environmental change in the private sector. In addition Porritt chaired the government's now-defunct Sustainable Development Commission for the best part of a decade under the then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

As well as receiving a CBE for his services to environmental protection in 2000, Porritt holds several honorary doctorates and has written numerous books on environmental and climate topics, including his latest Hope in Hell: A decade to confront the climate emergency' which was published in June.

In the latest in our series of 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interviews as part of the new Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, Porritt joins BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder for a wide-ranging discussion covering the challenges of net zero, his less than enthusiastic view of the current UK government, and his new book on how to avert the climate crisis.

