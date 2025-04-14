Study: 1,200 Olympic swimming pools of water lost each day due to 'crumbling infrastructure'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Three billion litres of water are wasted every day through leaky pipes, costing customers almost £400m a year, according to a new Lib Dem-backed analysis

An average of three billion litres of water was wasted every day in England and Wales between 2020 and 2023 as a result of leaky pipes, resulting in losses equivalent to 1,200 Olympic sized swimming pool...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

RWE draws underwater bubble curtain around offshore wind turbines to protect marine life

The Cheeky Panda launches range of bamboo-based period products

More on Policy

Study: 1,200 Olympic swimming pools of water lost each day due to 'crumbling infrastructure'
Policy

Study: 1,200 Olympic swimming pools of water lost each day due to 'crumbling infrastructure'

Three billion litres of water are wasted every day through leaky pipes, costing customers almost £400m a year, according to a new Lib Dem-backed analysis

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 5 min read
Government urged to fast-track green steel plans for Scunthorpe steelworks
Policy

Government urged to fast-track green steel plans for Scunthorpe steelworks

As government races to keep blast furnaces operating, calls grow for Ministers to deliver promised strategy for modernising and decarbonising the UK steel industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 April 2025 • 7 min read
Global Briefing: Norway eyes 70-75 per cent CO2 cuts by 2035 in draft climate plan
Policy

Global Briefing: Norway eyes 70-75 per cent CO2 cuts by 2035 in draft climate plan

Plus EU Parliament and Council agree rules tackling microplastic pollution, Germany's likely coalition government agrees on climate platform, and Benin partners with VCMI to harness carbon credit revenues

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 April 2025 • 11 min read