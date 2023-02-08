Can a tiger change its stripes? Meet the pulp and paper giant bankrolling a huge Sumatran rainforest reserve

Michael Holder
clock • 33 min read
Managed tree plantations with APRIL's Kerinci pulp and paper mill on the horizon | Credit: Michael Holder
Image:

Managed tree plantations with APRIL's Kerinci pulp and paper mill on the horizon | Credit: Michael Holder

Allegations of past deforestation have long dogged Indonesian pulp and paper APRIL, but is the firm now seeking a path to redemption?

Located on a peninsula on Sumatra's eastern coastline, bordered by rivers to its north and south, the Indonesian rainforest restoration project known as Restorasi Ekosistem Riau - or RER for short - is...

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

APRIL seeks renewed Forest Stewardship Council affiliation after decade-long ban

IEA: CO2 from global power generation set to plateau

More on Management

Credit: iStock
Management

Survey: A third of UK businesses have a dedicated sustainability team

Research by Hays points to growing prominence of sustainability professionals within UK businesses both large and small, but a lack clarity over where responsibility still lingers at many firms

Amber Rolt
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Shutterstock
Management

Courage: The vital aspect of sustainability leadership we don't talk about enough

We need a different kind of leadership - one that makes a positive contribution that counts today and lasts into the future

Christina Raab, GreenBiz.com
clock 03 February 2023 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: Danske Bank calls time on new fossil fuel financing
Management

Global Briefing: Danske Bank calls time on new fossil fuel financing

Danske Bank adopts new fossil fuel finance policy, the UAE hails SAF progress, and Boston Metal celebrates green steel investment

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 27 January 2023 • 8 min read