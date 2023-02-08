IEA: CO2 from global power generation set to plateau

Carbon emissions from electricity generation are set to plateau over the next three years, with clean energy sources expected to then start displacing fossil fuel power capacity even as global demand for electricity continues to rise.

That is the headline conclusion of a fresh analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) today, which offers a glimmer of hope that global emissions are closer than ever to an historic peak, even if the rapid decline in greenhouse gases required this decade to limit temperature increases to 1.5C remains a hugely challenging prospect.

Renewable power sources are expected to dominate almost all the growth in the world's electricity supplies through to 2025, according to the IEA, and together with nuclear power they are set to meet the vast majority of the increase in global power demand over the period.

As such, clean power sources could start to squeeze out global fossil fuel power generation from 2025, although coal and gas are still expected to remain major sources of global electricity generation for the foreseeable future.

The IEA said the milestone meant significant rises in the global power sector's carbon emissions are now "unlikely" and total emissions could even decline slightly over the next three years.

The report also confirms the growth in global power demand slowed to around two per cent last year, down from 2.4 per cent in 2019, as the fall out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted energy markets globally.

However, demand growth is expected to accelerate again to an average of over three per cent a year over the next three years, driven largely by emerging and developing economies in Asia, which the IEA predicts will make up around 70 per cent of rising demand.

China alone is forecast to account for a third of the world's entire electricity consumption by 2025, up from a quarter in 2015, although the IEA said there remain uncertainties about the country's future power growth due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and global economic headwinds.

"The world's growing demand for electricity is set to accelerate, adding more than double Japan's current electricity consumption over the next three years," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol. "The good news is that renewables and nuclear power are growing quickly enough to meet almost all this additional appetite, suggesting we are close to a tipping point for power sector emissions."

However, with scientists having made clear that global greenhouse gas emissions - which have continued to rise since the pandemic-driven blip during 2020 - must fall by almost half by the end of the decade to stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, the world remains a long way from delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement, Birol stressed.

"Governments now need to enable low-emissions sources to grow even faster and drive down emissions so that the world can ensure secure electricity supplies while reaching climate goals," he said.

The IEA's Electricity Market Report 2023 estimates renewables' share of global electricity generation is expected to rise from 29 per cent last year to 35 per cent within just three years.

Meanwhile, coal's share of the global power mix, which has already fallen from 40 per cent in 2010 to 36 per cent today, is set to decline yet further to 33 per cent by 2025, the IEA's report suggests.

However, thanks to the growth of coal in the Asia-Pacific regions, which is expected to offset declines in Europe and the Americas, coal is still set to contribute a significant chare of global electricity for some years to come.

Similarly, gas power is still set to generate just over a fifth of the world's electricity in 2025, with growth in capacity in the Middle East expected to largely offset expected declines in Europe and the Americas, according to the report.

But the rise in the CO2 intensity of Europe's electricity generation experienced last year as a result of higher coal and gas use and steep drops in output from both hydropower and nuclear power plant closures is expected to prove a temporary phenomenon.

Over the next three years, the IEA predicts emissions from Europe's power generation will decrease by an average of around 10 per cent per year as more renewables capacity comes online and coal plants are shuttered.

Elsewhere, the report notes that electricity demand and supply worldwide is becoming increasingly weather-dependent, with extreme conditions having been "a recurring theme" in 2022, as drought in Europe, heatwaves in India, and drought and heatwaves in China led to reductions in hydropower supplies alongside surging power demand for air conditioning. Severe winter storms in the US in December also triggered massive power outages, the agency said.

The IEA therefore emphasised the urgent need to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and ramp up the deployment of clean energy projects worldwide in order to rapidly drive down emissions.

"As the clean energy transition gathers pace, the impact of weather events on electricity demand will intensify due to the increased electrification of heating, while the share of weather-dependent renewables will continue to grow in the generation mix," the report states. "In such a world, increasing the flexibility of the power systems while ensuring security of supply and resilience will be crucial."