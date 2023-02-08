APRIL seeks renewed Forest Stewardship Council affiliation after decade-long ban

One of the world's largest wood pulp, paper, and viscose producers is seeking to rejoin the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), almost a decade after being banned from using the certification body's trademark following allegations of engaging in large-scale deforestation in Indonesia.

Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Group (APRIL), part of the multi-billion-dollar Indonesian natural resources conglomerate RGE Group, harvests millions of tonnes of wood pulp and fibre in Indonesia to produce myriad paper, packaging, viscose and paperboard products.

The company's customers include a roll call of multinational consumer goods companies and household brands, including Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, PepsiCo, Mondelēz, and Nestlé.

Much of APRIL's production takes place at its vast wood pulp, paper and viscose factory in Kerinci, Sumatra, which is surrounded by thousands of hectares of its managed plantations for fast-growing eucalyptus and acacia trees which feed the company's production factories.

However, the company is one of many in Indonesia - which has for decades grappled with large scale deforestation and habitat destruction - that has faced accusations of driving the destruction of peatland rainforests on Sumatra to feed its business and clear land for its plantations, in some cases allegedly leading to land disputes in impacted communities.

Over a decade ago, Greenpeace, WWF-Indonesia, and the Rainforest Action Network jointly filed a complaint to the FSC, accusing APRIL of on-going deforestation activities which they claimed brought negative social and environmental impacts to high value conservation areas. The green groups claimed APRIL had violated its policy of association with the FSC, and called on the certification body to disassociate with the firm.

APRIL - and RGE, which controls range of palm oil, wood pulp and gas power companies worldwide - then opted to withdraw from its FSC association, after which the FSC in turn barred all RGE companies from using its certification trademark back in 2013.

However, as BusinessGreen reports in an exclusive long-read feature today, APRIL has since spent the past decade attempting to transform the environmental reputation of its business, having embraced a raft of green commitments, including zero deforestation pledge and a net zero emissions from land-use goal.

It has also committed to restoring and conserving as many hectares of forest in Indonesia as it uses for its managed plantations, including through a pioneering multi-million-dollar peatland rainforest ecosystem restoration project in Eastern Sumatra known as RER (Restorasi Ekosistem Riau), which is home to scores of endangered species and unique wildlife, including the Sumatran tiger.

Moreover, the firm has taken a major step towards securing reassociation with the FSC in 2020, having written to the certification organisation to express "acknowledgement of the impact of its operations since 1993, including the associated potential environmental and social harms, in Riau, Indonesia, where it operates". APRIL is now in discussions with FSC over the development of a roadmap for securing its reassociation with the global certification body, which will likely include a number of remediation actions including forest restoration that would need to be undertaken by the firm.

BusinessGreen visited RER and the APRIL's vast industrial hub in Kerinci lkast autumn, and in an exclusive report published today showcases the successes and challenges the company has encountered over the past decade in its quest to turn its reputation and environmental credibility around.

The article also details ongoing concerns from environmental groups about APRIL's environmental efforts and core business model, as well as the pressure on Indonesia's government and commodity industries from increasingly environmentally-conscious consumers and looming global trade regulations aimed at stamping out deforestation in supply chains.

As the world's fourth most populous nation, which is also home to unique tropical rainforest and peatland habitats that provide a vast range of ecosystem services and natural carbon stores, Indonesia is set to play a central in the future of global economy and the world's chances of delivering on the world's climate and biodiversity goals.

The country recently signed a pact with two other major tropical rainforest nations, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to work together to attract funding support and investment from around the world to help prevent the destruction of these critical ecosystems.

As such, the Indonesian government has been keeping a close eye on natural resources companies operating in the country, including APRIL, and the potential role of projects such as RER in unlocking private sector investment in environmental protection, potentially through the growing international market for carbon credits and nature-based solutions.

"There's an incredibly strong civil society here in Indonesia, and many, many players within government that want to see success," Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of forest protection NGO Canopy, told BusinessGreen. "Yes, there's a historical legacy of deforestation here, but over the past decade, Indonesia has significantly reduced its rates of deforestation.

"I think as an international community - the marketplace, governments, investors - we need to take that articulation, that invitation, and step in to try and actually help make it happen."