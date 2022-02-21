Can a new industry charter help scrub the greenwash out of the UK building products sector?

An 'Anti Greenwash Charter' has been launched by the UK's built environment sector signalling growing desire from businesses to tackle misleading environmental claims
Could the tide soon turn on corporate 'greenwash'? The practice is certainly nothing new, but allegations of misleading or exaggerated claims from organisations over their environmental credentials have...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial