Net Zero Festival: Vertical farming - food for thought in a net zero world?

VIDEO: In the first of three Glimpses reports looking at potential net zero gamechangers, BusinessGreen looks at the role for vertical farming in delivering a more sustainable food system

One of the most devastating and direct ways in which the climate crisis impacts on society is on our food and farming system: water scarcity, drought and soil degredation are just a few of the problems that are being exacerbated by the planet's rising temperatures. Meanwhile, our unsustainable food production system is also a major contributor to climate change, accounting for around a quarter of humanity's greenhouse gas emissions.

But the demand for change from consumers, policymakers and businesses is growing, as shoppers seek greater transparency over where their food comes from, and more and more people cut down on their meat and dairy intake.

As a result, businesses are being forced to respond in increasingly innovative ways. In the first of three of 'Glimpses' videos produced for the world's first Net Zero Festival last week, BusinessGreen takes a look at the challenges facing the food and farming system, and also visits Vertical Future, a company developing indoor farming technologies that could be set to play an increasingly integral role in the future net zero economy.

