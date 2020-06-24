Forum for the Future
The IPCC's land report shows shipping the potential of sustainable biofuels, but how to get there?
The IPCC says biofuels can play a part in shipping's decarbonisation journey. But with aviation and other sectors circling around a finite resource, shipping needs to invest in exotic options, says Forum for the Future's Will Dawson
Net zero by 2050 could be too late to save civilisation - The UK's target must be 2030
Forum for the Future's Will Dawson argues aiming for net by mid-century brings with it too great a risk of temperature goals being breached
Seven crucial global trends for sustainability in the 2020s
During turbulent times for the sustainability space, how can green businesses keep up? A Forum for the Future report provides a rough guide to the 2020s and beyond
The limits of Science-Based Targets
Forum for the Future's Iain Watt is feeling cynical about science-based targets
The power of changing narratives for systems change
To shift thinking we need to think deeply about how we communicate sustainability, argues Forum for the Future's Steph Draper
Global sustainability projects receive $100,000 each to advance SDGs
UN-backed P4G initiative to provide $100,000 funding to 11 projects in 2018 focusing on food and agriculture, water, energy, cities and the circular economy
River piracy and changing information flows
Forum for the Future's Stephanie Draper reflects on how a little noticed climate impact could provide a valuable lesson for sustainability leaders
Our sustainability goals need an upgrade
It's time to start thinking big in the battle against climate change, argues Forum for the Future's Stephanie Draper
Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative sets sail in search of 'new normal' for shipping sector
Major operators back industry initiative designed to crack down on 'sub-standard practices' that present environmental risks
Seven key trends all sustainability execs should have their eyes on
Forum for the Future report - which claims businesses are "living in nonlinear times" - sets out the risks and opportunities amid climate and technological disruption
Study: Food firms must change how livestock are fed
Retailers and food service manufacturers must pay more attention to what is fed to livestock if they are to avert major environmental damage, according to new report
Low-carbon pioneers rewarded in New Year Honours list
Carbon Trust CEO Tom Delay, Forum for the Future's Sally Uren and former Green Investment Bank chief Shaun Kingsbury all recognised for contribution to UK green industry
It's time for Sustainable Business 2.0
Forum for the Future's Steph Draper has spotted a new wave of corporate leadership founded on collaboration and high ambition
Former Big Six bosses urge energy industry to 'accept and embrace' rapidly changing clean energy market
Former energy industry leaders warn Big Six they risk stranded assets unless they embrace move towards renewable, smart, and localised generation
Global industry group launches to promote sustainable cotton
M&S among members of international cross-sector coalition led by Forum for the Future that aims to promote sustainable cotton industry
The purple and the pink - a changing venn diagram driving the business case for sustainability
Profitable business strategies and sustainable behaviour is starting to overlap, argues Forum for the Future's Stephanie Draper
The power of the right incentives
Green business models will only be delivered if the right incentives are in place, argues Forum for the Future's Stephanie Draper, but identifying them is harder than you think
Money for nothing? How 'The Living Grid' could transform the way companies consume electricity
Forum for the Future's new initiative encourages firms to reap the environmental advantages and additional revenues that come with smart demand-response technologies
Putting sustainable protein on the dinner table
Forum for the Future's Simon Billing explains why leading food companies are coming together to tackle the sustainable protein challenge
Mobile phone operators team up in pursuit of industry-standard eco label
Tool developed by O2, Vodafone and Orange aims to set up industry-wide sustainability rankings
Want to deliver sustainable solutions, then hold back from taking action!
Forum for the Future's Stephanie Draper argues too often it is a case of more haste, less speed when it comes to tackling businesses' environmental challenges
The do's and don'ts for creating step-change in 2015
Zoe Le Grand of Forum for the Future offers some tips on how to embrace a successful green transformation programme
What hails for the Asian Century?
Stephanie Draper reckons the Asian Century could yet deliver a revolution in sustainable thinking
Forum for the Future debuts the Futures Centre
Leading non-profit launches new digital platform designed to help businesses around the world share environmental best practices