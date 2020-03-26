vertical farming
How indoor ag is growing a resilient food revolution
It's not just about growing more food and using fewer inputs - It's also about creating local, adaptive food systems that can withstand the effects of climate change
Freshly farmed in-store: M&S to grow herbs inside clutch of London shops
Retailer teams up with vertical farming specialist Infarm to cultivate basil, mint, parsley, and coriander in six London stores
From AI to roaming cows: Government awards £22m funding for green farming schemes
First tranche of cash from £90m farming innovation fund focuses on smart technologies that can cut waste and improve yields
Ocado to plough £17m into vertical farming ventures
Supermarket giant plans to grow leafy greens in urban farms next to its distribution centres
Future Jobs: Unlocking the secrets of urban farming in a Bristol shipping container
VIDEO: Grow Bristol delivers fresh leafy greens grown in a shipping container to city shops and restaurants by bike
'World's most advanced' vertical farm opens in Scotland
Scottish agritech company Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) claims its first vertical farming facility has patented technologies to cut production costs
Vertical farming: The potential climate benefits may stack up, but is it a distraction?
The world's largest vertical farm is to be built in Dubai backed by $40m investment, but is this the future for agriculture or a distraction from more pressing climate problems?