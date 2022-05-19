Release the Kraken: Octopus plans to offer software platform to wider utilities sector

Octopus Energy has announced plans to expand its Kraken Technologies division to target other utilities industries such as water and broadband.

Octopus's Kraken software platform has underpinned much of its rapid growth in recent years, combining customer management functionality with access to granular energy use data that enables new services, such as time of use tariffs and clean tech installation.

The company has also licensed the platform out to a host of other energy companies, with Kraken having contracted 25 million accounts since 2020, accounting for over 40 per cent of UK energy customers, as well as being in operation in six geographies.

Octopus said its new, Kraken Utilities, would now become the "first all-service dedicated technology platform for the utility industry".

The new team will be led by Deepak Ravindran, who is moving to join the company from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he was a senior partner and managing director.

To build the platform, Kraken Utilities said it was hiring for 50 open positions, adding to a team of 250 technologists across product development, tech, and go-to-market teams.

"Kraken is well on its way to revolutionising the energy sector," said Ravindran. "It has brought a new level of customer centricity and now powers the most loved energy utilities globally.

"But energy doesn't need to be the only utility which can benefit from the Kraken model. Many companies seek to become more customer centric and efficient - Kraken's unique combination of low-risk transformation to a digital-first operation is a huge opportunity for these companies. This is an incredibly exciting time for me, and the whole team here, to help bring this transformation to great companies across the globe."

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy Group, said the move came in response to growing demand from utilities facing similar challenges to the energy industry.

"We've increasingly been approached by water companies, telcos and other utilities who saw the way that Kraken has transformed customer and employee experience in energy, whilst driving down costs and opening up whole new opportunities through technology and customer engagement," he said. "With forward-thinking utilities and regulators seeking to benefit from lower operating costs, better customer experience and exploiting whole new efficiencies through machine learning and big data, we've been working hard to expand Kraken from its revolutionary position in energy to offer these advantages across all utilities."