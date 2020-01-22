Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance

Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050

The Church of England and Italian insurance giant Generali have both committed to fully decarbonising their investment portfolios 2050, after they became the latest major additions to the UN-backed Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance today.

The announcement, which came on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, means all three national investment bodies linked to the Church of England would need to be aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5C, with a target to achieve net zero emissions throughout the portfolio by 2050.

The pledges include the Church Commissioners, the Church of England Pensions Board, and the Central Board of Finance Church of England Funds, all independent bodies which, between them, control investment assets of around £12bn.

The same would apply to all asssets managed by Generali Group - the third largest insurance firm in the world - which currently stand at €488bn.

Tim Ryan, chief investment officer and CEO of asset and wealth management at Generali Group, said joining the Alliance was "about walking the talk and further aligning our investment portfolio to our long term commitments". "As a financial services operator we feel the responsibility of contributing to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050," he said.

With both Generali and the Church of England joining the Alliance - a growing coalition of the world's largest pension funds and insurers pledging to fully decarbonise their investments by 2050 - it means the total value of assets managed by its 18 members has now grown to $4.3tr. Other investor members include major players such as AXA, Aviva and Allianz.

"As part of our commitment to the Paris Agreement, the Church Commissioners are pleased formally to state our commitment to transition our investment portfolio to net zero emissions by 2050," said Andrew Brown, CEO of the Church Commissioners for England, who urged all governments, investors and companies to also set net zero emissions goals.

"Climate change is the challenge of our age," he added. "The 2020s are the decade in which we need to make decisive progress, both halting the growth in global GHG emissions and setting the world on course to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The Alliance also today revealed its governance and objectives for the coming year, which will see it focus on advancing measurement and public reporting of climate data across investments, engaging with portfolio firms on setting net zero targets, and lobbying policymakers for supportive net zero policies.

But it stressed that achieving net zero emissions in line with a 1.5C world across members' portfolios "will not be attained though divestment".

Instead, the Alliance said it would work closely with portfolio companies to change their business models, encouraging them to adopt climate-friendly practices and "ideally" set net zero emissions reduction goals.

Eric Usher, Head of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative, welcomed the Church of England's pledge. "The Church of England has for a long time been at the forefront of responsible stewardship across asset classes," he said. "All Alliance members are showing an extremely high level of commitment to portfolio decarbonisation, as they hold themselves accountable on progress by setting and publicly reporting on intermediate targets in line with the Paris Agreement."

But the net zero commitments from asset managers stand in contrast to many other firms in the global financial sector in attendance at Davos this week, according to an analysis released yesterday by Greenpeace.

The activist group claimed 24 global banks attending the WEF Summit financed the fossil fuel industry to the tune of $1.4tr between the Paris Agreement being drafted in 2015 and 2018, potentially leaving them exposed to huge climate-related risks across their portfolios.

Moreover, just 10 of the banks studied account for $1tr of the total, Greenpeace claimed, including JP Morgan Chase, Citi, Bank of America, RBC Royal Bank, Barclays, MUFG, TD Bank, Scotiabank, Mizuho, and Morgan Stanley.

Tackling climate change by setting net zero emissions goals has been a major focus in Davos, but Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan said major banks, insurers, and pension funds at the summit were "culpable for the climate emergency".

"Despite environmental and economic warnings, they're fuelling another global financial crisis by propping up the fossil fuel industry," she said. "These money men at Davos are nothing short of hypocrites as they say they want to save the planet but are actually killing it for short term profit."

The report came as a new guide designed to push companies towards "exponential action on the climate emergency" was also separately launched yesterday in Davos.

The 1.5C Business Playbook, which has been produced by leading climate experts and business groups, sets out a framework for corporates to rapidly reach net zero emissions by adopting a strategy to at least halve their greenhouse gas emissions every decade towards net zero by 2050.