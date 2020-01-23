Aldi joins campaign to turn back the period products plastics tide

Aldi is removing all plastic applicators from its own brand tampons by the end of the month

Aldi is scrapping plastic applicators from its own-brand tampons and replacing them with cardboard alternatives, the supermarket announced yesterday

The policy, which comes into effect at the end of January and is expected to save 14 tonnes of plastic a year, was welcomed by activists campaigning for plastic-free menstrual products. It follows a similar move from Sainsbury's, which announced it would ditch plastic in its own-brand tampons last summer.

"I'm so pleased that Aldi has taken this important step to stop unnecessary plastic at source," said campaigner Ella Daish. "Removing plastic applicators is the first stage in the journey towards going plastic-free. It's a brilliant outcome and I hope to see more positive changes like this being made in the industry soon."

Discarded period products are a major contributor to the plastic waste crisis. The UK uses 4.3 billion disposable sanitary products a year, government statistics show, and a recent study found that an average packet of period pads from the UK's three biggest-selling brands contains the equivalent of five plastic carrier bags.

With half of women flushing their products - a practice that activists say is partly driven by lingering stigma around menstruation - plastic waste can end up being washed into rivers and the ocean, where plastic debris kills more than a million seabirds and 100,000 marine animals worldwide annually. A recent survey by the Marine Conservation Society found 23 pads and nine applicators for every kilometre of UK coastline.

A number of firms have sought to introduce environmentally friendly alternatives to tackle the problem - British firm DAME launched a plastic-free, organic and biodegreadeable cotton tampon with reusable plastic applicator. Similarly, WUKA, also from the UK, has developed machine washable period pants.

Aldi's decision to scrap plastic applicators is part of the German firm's broader drive to cut plastic use across its operations. By 2022, all its own-label packaging will be recyclable, resuable or compostable, while plastic total packaging will be slashed by a quarter by the end of 2023, it pledged in 2018.

"We're constantly reviewing our product range to remove and replace unnecessary, single-use plastic and applicators are an example of exactly this," said Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland.