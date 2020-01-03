British Airways begins carbon offsetting domestic flights

Airline has promised to offset all domestic flights as part of plan to hit net zero emissions by 2050

British Airways (BA) has this week begun offsetting all UK domestic flights, as part of a bid by its parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The move will see BA buy offsets for all its UK flights - up to 75 a day between London and destinations including Newcastle, Edinburgh, the Isle of Man and Belfast.

BA insisted it will only buy the "highest quality" offsets, which will help fund rainforest protection, reforestation schemes and the rollout of green energy worldwide.

It forms part of a carbon reduction strategy announced in October 2019 that will also see the IAG invest in sustainable aviation fuel and lobby for tougher climate policies in order to meet a 2050 net zero goal, according to BA's chief executive Alex Cruz.

"Solving the complex issue of climate change requires a multifaceted response, and offsetting emissions on all flights within the UK is just one step that we are adopting to reduce our environmental impact while more solutions to decarbonise are found," he said in a statement.

"We continue to invest heavily in new aircraft that are 25 per cent to 40 per cent more fuel efficient than the aircraft they replace," he added. "We are also leading the way in the development of sustainable aviation fuel and have signed a partnership with renewable fuels company Velocys, to build a plant which will convert household and commercial waste into renewable sustainable jet fuel to power our fleet, a first for the UK and the first time an airline has done this in Europe."

British Airways is one of the clutch of airlines seeking to get out in front of international action on aviation emissions, which are one of the fastest growing sources of greenhouse gases.

Starting next year the international aviation industry is set to trial a new global offsetting programming - CORSIA - that will require airlines to offset all emissions growth from 2020 onwards.