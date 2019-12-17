Plastics Pact: One billion single use plastic items to be eliminated by end of 2020
Businesses need to deal with highly complex technical and economic challenges in order to meet plastic reduction targets, report shows
Members of the Plastic Pact initiative are making progress against all four targets set under the waste reduction programme, but key challenges remain if the group's long term goals are to be met. That...
More news
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Fiat Chrysler merges with Peugeot to create 'sustainable mobility' giant
Two firms confirm tie-up, which will create world's fourth largest carmaker
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
Shipowners float plans for $5bn fund to catalyse low carbon shipping
Industry body insists it has 'definitely got the memo' on the need for urgent climate action