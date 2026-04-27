How London Marathon runners could help reduce fertiliser costs

A science start-up is converting urine collected at major events into liquid fertiliser
Runners at this weekend's TCS London Marathon could be helping farmers to save cash thanks to a company that turns human urine into fertiliser. Bristol-based sustainable fertiliser company NPK Recovery...
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