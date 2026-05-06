Business leaders urge government to publish delayed Circular Economy Growth Plan

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

IKEA, Virgin Media O2, Arup, and Charity Retail Association among group of over 50 organisations calling on Ministers to provide circular economy with much needed 'policy certainty'

More than 50 businesses and trade associations, including IKEA, Virgin Media O2, Arup, and the Renewable Energy Association (REA), have today called on the government to publish its long-awaited plans...

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